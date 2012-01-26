BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON Jan 26 The London Metal Exchange reinstated 274 steel billet warrants previously held by bankrupt brokerage MF Global, the exchange said on Thursday.
Last November the exchange had suspended the validity of the 274 warrants, which were held by MF Global on behalf of steel trading house Stemcor, after the broker's administrator had taken control of the them.
The LME had stated in November that since it had reason to believe the holder of the warrants was not prepared to comply with its rules on lending guidance the warrants would not constitute live warrants for the purposes of calculating dominant positions under the lending guidance. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.