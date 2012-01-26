LONDON Jan 26 The London Metal Exchange reinstated 274 steel billet warrants previously held by bankrupt brokerage MF Global, the exchange said on Thursday.

Last November the exchange had suspended the validity of the 274 warrants, which were held by MF Global on behalf of steel trading house Stemcor, after the broker's administrator had taken control of the them.

The LME had stated in November that since it had reason to believe the holder of the warrants was not prepared to comply with its rules on lending guidance the warrants would not constitute live warrants for the purposes of calculating dominant positions under the lending guidance. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Keiron Henderson)