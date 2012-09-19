Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Instituto Aço Brasil is considering lowering estimates for raw steel output this year after August data disappointed, Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, the president of the group representing steel mills in Brazil, said on Wednesday.
Output of raw steel in Brazil fell 6.3 percent in August to 2.837 million tonnes from a year earlier, IABr said earlier in the day. Production slipped 5.5 percent from July in an indication that woes afflicting mills, such as high imports and oversupply of some flat steel products, still remain.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.