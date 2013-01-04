SAO PAULO Jan 4 Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA will raise prices for some products as early as Jan. 15, sources at steel distributors said on Friday.

CSN, as the São Paulo-based company is known, announced a 3.5 percent price hike for hot-rolled coil and galvanized products and a 7.2 percent increase in cold-rolled steel products, said the sources.

They declined to be identified because they are authorized to speak to the press. A CSN spokesman could not immediately be reached by telephone.