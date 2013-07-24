* Usiminas opens earnings season on Friday
* Results seen mixed as recovery takes time
* Gerdau, CSN, Usiminas see better margins
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian steelmakers will
likely post mixed second-quarter results as slightly higher
sales volumes and domestic prices in some segments offset the
impact of a weaker currency and a spike in debt-servicing
expenses, a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts said on Wednesday.
Steel mills in Brazil are facing their worst crisis in years
as their ability to stay competitive has been compromised by
rising labor and raw materials costs, almost three years of
sub-par economic growth and declining global prices that are
making imported steel more attractive in Brazil.
A more optimistic guidance on sales volume and pricing
trends could drive shares up, but analysts expect results to
reinforce their view that a recovery in the industry will take a
little longer. Shares of Brazil's listed steelmakers have shed
about 40 percent this year as fundamentals in the sector remain
weak, said Edmo Chagas, an analyst with Grupo BTG Pactual SA.
"We don't expect second-quarter results to be a trigger
despite an expected sequential improvement," Chagas said in a
recent client note.
Overall, Gerdau SA, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
and Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA will show a better sales mix,
higher operating earnings on a quarter-on-quarter basis and
signs that months of expense controls are finally bearing fruit.
But a depreciation of the Brazilian real in the quarter that
triggered a jump in financial expenses could drag down earnings.
Usiminas, as Usinas is commonly known among
investors, begins the earnings-reporting season for local mills
on Friday before markets open. The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based
company likely posted its sixth straight quarterly loss,
according to the forecast of six out of seven analysts.
According to the six analysts, the company probably lost 205
million reais ($92 million) in the quarter, chiefly after the
real's 10 percent drop spurred higher financial expenses. A
seventh analyst estimates net income at 104 million reais.
Revenue probably rose 2.5 percent from the prior quarter as
Usiminas sold more products in Brazil - where flat steel is sold
at a premium relative to imports. Earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization, a measure of operational
profitability known as EBITDA, likely jumped 9.8 percent to 391
million reais - the highest in more than two years.
EBITDA rose to 11.9 percent of net revenue, the highest
so-called EBITDA margin in two years. But "visibility for the
coming quarters is quite poor, given weak domestic steel demand,
higher dollar costs and lack of price increases," said Thiago
Lofiego, an analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Gerdau SA, the world's No. 2 producer of long
steel products, will probably report average profit of 323
million reais on Aug. 1, according to six of seven analysts in
the poll. The remaining analyst expects a loss of 81 million
reais - the first shortfall for Gerdau in at least three years.
The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based steel giant likely saw
revenue up 9.8 percent to 10.07 billion reais. EBITDA climbed 10
percent to 991 million reais, according to the poll, after sales
and output slightly rose in North American and other regions
excluding Brazil.
Gerdau's EBITDA margin edged higher to 10.7 percent. Average
prices probably increased in Brazil, more than offsetting lower
volumes and therefore propping up EBITDA margins for the Brazil
unit. Debt-servicing expenses likely rose due to the decline in
the real against the U.S. dollar.
Forecasts for second-quarter results at Cia. Siderúrgica
Nacional, known as CSN, were split, with two analysts
predicting an average loss of 477 million reais, and the
remaining five expecting profit of 142 million reais.
CSN is yet to announce a date for the second-quarter
earnings release. Revenue and EBITDA probably rose 7.9 percent
and 9.9 percent, respectively, on a sequential basis as higher
steel prices and iron ore sales offset the impact of lower ore
prices in the period.
Still, higher debt-servicing expenses probably weighed down
on profit, which got a boost from CSN's iron ore division, the
poll showed. "On iron ore, we expect CSN to recover from the low
volumes shipped in the first quarter," said Morgan Stanley & Co
analyst Carlos de Alba.
The following are estimates for third-quarter earnings
expressed in millions of Brazilian reais, unless stated
otherwise.
USIMINAS Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q2 2012
(E)
Net revenue 3,274 3,195 3,225
Pct change (%) 2.5% 1.5%
EBITDA 391 313 232
EBITDA margin 11.9% 9.8% 7.2%
Net income -205 -123 -87
Pct change (%) 66.7% 136.4%
GERDAU Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q2 2012
(E)
Net revenue 10,067 9,166 9,975
Pct change (%) 9.8% 0.9%
EBITDA 939 805 1,244
EBITDA margin 10.7% 8.8% 12.5%
Net income 323 160 549
Pct change (%) 102.5% -41.2%
CSN Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q2 2012
(E)
Net revenue 3,930 3,642 4,137
Pct change (%) 7.9% -5.0%
EBITDA 991 902 1120
EBITDA margin 24.9% 24.8% 27.1%
Net income 142 16 -1,048
Pct change (%) 771.5% -113.6%
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)