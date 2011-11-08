NEW YORK Nov 8 The London Metal Exchange plans
to approve Charleston, South Carolina, as a location of good
delivery for steel billet, head of business development Chris
Evans told Reuters.
The port was chosen for its proximity to steel mills on the
southeast coast of the United States and is aimed at expanding
the steel contract's footprint in North America even as
domestic steel mills continue to resist using the futures
market for hedging.
The possibility of designating the South Carolina port the
exchange's fourth bonded-storage location in the United States
will be discussed at the board's next meeting, which is
expected by the end of November.
"We're working on plans to expand delivery to Charleston.
The southeast of the States is very important for the steel
market in the USA and we need to be part of that," Evans said.
"We've had early talks with the port at Charleston about
setting up bonded warehouses there."
South Carolina is a logical location given Commercial
Metals Co's (CMC.N) presence there, a steel trader told
Reuters.
The steel maker is one of three U.S. companies to have
their billet approved as an LME brand for delivery into
warehouses.
Warehousing companies are likely to assess whether to set
up facilities at the port after board approval.
NEMS Ltd founder and managing director Charles Bucknall
said he would consider adding Charleston to the company's other
US LME-bonded storage locations in New Orleans, Baltimore and
Chicago.
"We're interested in looking at any location. The decision
is taken on its merits," he said. NEMS is owned by Trafigura,
which has been building up a presence in steel trading in
addition to its steel raw materials operations.
Some warehousing companies may be hesitant to set up
storage facilities in the southeast coast port after a massive
cancellation of warrants across global locations, particularly
in the United States and Malaysia, at the end of August.
That has created caution about investing in new operations
for fear that material will not be stored for long periods of
time.
"It's a dead duck at the moment," a source at a major
warehousing company said when asked if he would look at
Charleston for a facility.
Warehousing companies were frustrated by the cancellations,
which accounted for the majority of LME steel stock, as it
results in the delivery out of the material and therefore the
loss of rent. For such a young contract, it was particularly
galling for warehouses which had offered freight incentives for
steel to be delivered into locations, in particular New
Orleans.
The LME downplayed warehouses' hesitancy.
"These are long-term investment decisions that should not
depend on the short-term mood of any particular market," Evans
said. He pointed to rising deliveries of material into U.S.
warehouses since August, which "underscores the importance of
the market and demonstrates that other parties are using it
than the one taking metal out."
Charleston would be the LME's 13th location and its fourth
in the United States after New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.
(Editing by Jim Marshall)