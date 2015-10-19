(Adds details of results, company comment, background)
Oct 19 U.S. steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc
on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which
it blamed on a glut of lower-priced imports and higher customer
inventories but said that it expects improvement in domestic
U.S. steel production in 2016.
Western steel producers have been hit by a global slump in
steel prices and record exports from China, which produces half
the world's steel. As China's economy has lost steam, critics
say it has been dumping steel at low prices, exacerbating
existing over-capacity around the world.
Overall global steel demand is expected to fall this year,
with a possible return to slight growth in 2016 despite Chinese
over supply.
"Ongoing pressure from steel imports remains high,
negatively impacting steel pricing and domestic steel
production," Steel Dynamics chief executive Mark Millett said in
a statement.
Millett said the automotive market "remains strong and
construction continues its steady improvement... However,
customer steel inventories remain at elevated levels," which
have resulted in "hesitant ordering."
The company said that as scrap metal prices stabilize after
steep declines, the market should improve in 2016.
The company, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, reported
third-quarter net income of $61 million, or 25 cents per share,
down 33 percent from $91 million, or 38 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the
quarter of 24 cents, as polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Steel Dynamics reported revenue for the quarter of $2
billion, down from $2.3 billion a year earlier and below analyst
estimates of $2.06 billion.
In after-market trading Steel Dynamics shares were up nearly
1 percent at $18.25, after falling more 4 percent during the day
ahead of posting results.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Grant McCool)