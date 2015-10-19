(Adds details of results, company comment, background)

Oct 19 U.S. steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which it blamed on a glut of lower-priced imports and higher customer inventories but said that it expects improvement in domestic U.S. steel production in 2016.

Western steel producers have been hit by a global slump in steel prices and record exports from China, which produces half the world's steel. As China's economy has lost steam, critics say it has been dumping steel at low prices, exacerbating existing over-capacity around the world.

Overall global steel demand is expected to fall this year, with a possible return to slight growth in 2016 despite Chinese over supply.

"Ongoing pressure from steel imports remains high, negatively impacting steel pricing and domestic steel production," Steel Dynamics chief executive Mark Millett said in a statement.

Millett said the automotive market "remains strong and construction continues its steady improvement... However, customer steel inventories remain at elevated levels," which have resulted in "hesitant ordering."

The company said that as scrap metal prices stabilize after steep declines, the market should improve in 2016.

The company, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, reported third-quarter net income of $61 million, or 25 cents per share, down 33 percent from $91 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 24 cents, as polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Steel Dynamics reported revenue for the quarter of $2 billion, down from $2.3 billion a year earlier and below analyst estimates of $2.06 billion.

In after-market trading Steel Dynamics shares were up nearly 1 percent at $18.25, after falling more 4 percent during the day ahead of posting results. (Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Grant McCool)