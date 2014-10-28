NEW YORK Oct 28 Esmark Europe, a part of Esmark Inc., has confirmed interest in acquiring all the assets of the Serbian state-owned steel mill elezara Smederevo d.o.o., the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Esmark added that the Serbian government would announce a public tender process "within the next few days."

The facility was previously owned by U.S. Steel Corp. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; editing by Andrew Hay)