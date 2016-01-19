(Adds space in bulletpoint)
* Almost entire 330,000 steel jobs at risk -Eurofer chief
* This even includes profitable mills making high-spec steel
* Some 20 percent of EU steel jobs already lost since 2008
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Jan 19 Granting China market economy
status this year would threaten nearly all the 330,000 jobs in
Europe's steel sector despite any safeguards the EU might
impose, the head of steel industry body Eurofer said.
The warning came a day after Europe's second largest
steelmaker Tata Steel announced another 1,050 job cuts
in Britain. Its chief executive warned the entire EU steel
sector is at risk without fast action against unfairly traded
imports.
But EU trade policy looks to be heading in the opposite
direction.
Although fierce debate is raging, all signs point to the EU
accepting China as a market economy after December 2016. Beijing
says this is its right after 15 years as a member of the World
Trade Organisation.
The status would make it harder for Europe to impose
anti-dumping duties on cheap Chinese goods.
"We do not see any way to maintain a similar level of trade
defence measures if China is granted market economy status. Most
of the EU steel industry may disappear," Axel Eggert, director
general of EU steel industry body Eurofer, told Reuters.
Europe has lost some 85,000 steel jobs since 2008, over 20
percent of the sector's workforce, as steel prices crashed to
decade lows due to overcapacity, shrinking demand and a flood of
cheap imports, mostly from China. ST-CRUEU-IDX
The EU also has some of the world's highest energy costs and
green taxes.
Brussels has promised to consult industry before a final
decision on China's status, and will also seek safeguards like
maintaining existing duties until their natural expiry and
raising duties imposed for illegal subsidies.
China makes half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of steel and
has an overcapacity of about 400 million tonnes - more than
twice the EU's output. Its exports to the EU have doubled over
the past 18 months.
Free trade advocates say Europeans gain overall from cheaper
Chinese imports, though a study by 25 European manufacturing
federations estimates up to 3.5 million EU jobs could be lost if
the status is granted.
Eurofer says even profitable mills making high tech steels
that China doesn't produce would struggle if China gets market
economy status because the tonnages involved in this market do
not justify running an entire blast furnace.
High tech steelmakers like Voestalpine and
Thyssenkrupp cannot buy Chinese steel and process it
into speciality products because of quality and specification
issues.
"Europe cannot just produce high tech steel, it's not
economical," said Eggert.
China has also struggled with over-capacity. Its major
steelmakers lost 53.1 billion yuan ($8.07 billion) from January
to November and 2015 steel output dropped 2.3 percent, the first
yearly fall since 1981.
($1 = 6.5783 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Katharine Houreld)