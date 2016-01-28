* Chinese duties up to 16 pct, Russia up to 26 pct
* Duties back-dated to mid-December
* Investigation due to conclude in August
(Adds investigation deadlines, EU industry complaint)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Jan 28 The European Union will impose
duties on imports of cold-rolled flat steel from China and
Russia while its investigation into alleged dumping by the two
countries continues.
The European Commission has set provisional duties of up to
16 percent for China and of up to 26 percent for Russia,
according to sources familiar with the Commission's plans.
The Commission's investigation follows a complaint from
Eurofer, the European steel association, which said Russia and
China were dumping the steel - selling it below market prices at
home or below the cost of production - on the EU market and
thereby damaging the local industry.
The provisional measures are due to be announced by Feb. 14
and definitive duties, if imposed at the conclusion of the
investigation, by Aug. 12. Such duties would typically apply for
five years.
The Commission previously ordered customs authorities to
register imports of cold-rolled flat steel from mid-December,
meaning duties would apply to imports from China and Russia from
then.
Eurofer says that, since the investigation was launched in
May, imports of steel - used in cars and home appliances - into
the EU have increased.
It said on Wednesday that overall imports of steel surged by
29 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of last year and by
51 percent in the final three months.
Russia, China and Ukraine made up some 60 percent of total
steel imports.
For cold-rolled flat steel, Eurofer has said the average
dumping margin - the amount by which export prices from the two
countries undercut a normal market price - is 28 percent for
China and 15-20 percent for Russian producers.
Russian producers Severstal and Novolipetsk Steel
said when the investigation was launched last May that
they were in compliance with international trade rules and not
carrying out dumping.
China said then that the surge in Chinese steel product
exports was "normal and also beyond reproach", reflecting a rise
of demand and the strong competitiveness of its industry.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek
and Mark Potter)