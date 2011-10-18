* European steel stocks rise to 75 days of sale due weak
demand
* Steel market players see more capacity cuts in Europe
* Bankers tell traders cost of finance will soar
LONDON, Oct 18 The rising cost of finance will
squeeze small and medium steel market players, traders and
distributors told a steel conference.
"The financing of working capital has become a major problem
over the last year," Georges Kirps, vice president of the steel
and metal distribution association Eurometal told the Metal
Bulletin steel conference late on Monday.
"Banks are squeezing credit, at least if you are not one of
the big names. For some middle-sized and for the small traders
this clearly is a big problem."
Although European steel stocks had fallen in volume terms,
they were at a level of about 75 days of sales, slightly more
than just a few months ago, Eurometal said.
"These days of sales have gone up over the last two or three
months by a few days because there are less sales, not because
there is more stock," Kirps said.
"If stocks in days of sale fall to 65 days that will release
2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) across the sector."
Other traders and steel players also expressed concern about
increasing cost of financing and the gloomier economic
situation which is likely to weigh on steel demand in the last
quarter this year.
Ralph Oppenheimer, chairman one of the largest private steel
trading companies said he had never seen bankers so worried as
they were this month.
"Some of them really are warning us that they may be forced
against their wishes to curtail the lines of their offering,"
Oppenheimer said.
"It is clear that everybody is going to have to pay a lot
more for the credit and the cost of finance is going to go up...
Banks have got such enormous losses to make up that they are
becoming greedier and greedier when it comes to the charges that
they levy on their customers."
Speakers and delegates said steel capacity utilisation will
see further cut in the next few months in Europe, in response
not only to temporary demand weakness but to a chronic supply
over capacity and slow growth expectations.
ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker has
already announced a number of temporary closures at European
plants and said on Friday it will permanently close its liquid
phase steel production at its site in Liege, Belgium.
"What we have seen in the papers so far is just the
beginning of major and more important steps of closures which
will come, or this may also be solved by merger and
acquisitions," Kirps said.
"I am not negative about demand. I feel that probably we
will have seasonal upturn in the first half 2012 but in the long
run there is a latent over capacity in the European market which
has to be solved."
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey)