PARIS Oct 12 The steel sector in France is not seeing signs of a significant decrease in demand, with construction and automotive demand holding up, the country's steel federation said on Wednesday.

"We do not see any big decrease in the day-to-day business," Philippe Darmayan, the federation's chairman, told a conference.

Economic uncertainty had created caution among consumers but with inventory levels much lower than in 2008 the steel industry was now much better placed to recover from any weakening in demand, he said.

"I think we can be cautiously optimistic," he said.

