HANNOVER, Germany, April 23 The German steel industry, which includes sector giants such as Salzgitter and ThyssenKrupp, said on Monday demand was stabilising.

"After a massive reduction of stock during the fourth quarter of 2011, steel processors and especially the distribution sector have refilled their inventories during the beginning of this year," the main industry association said.

Hans Juergen Kerkhoff, president of the Steel Industry Association, said at the Hannover trade fair the sector should be less volatile in 2012 than last year while output would not increase after two consecutive years of growth.

Production of raw steel should remain steady in 2012 at about 44 million tonnes, said Kerkhoff. Output in the first quarter rose 7 percent on the previous three months to 10.9 million tonnes but was down 5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Elisa Oddone; Editing by Dan Lalor)