* German steel group says debt crisis impacting industry
* Says will miss this year's crude steel output forecast
* Says unable to give an outlook for 2012 output
(Adds further comments, background)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 8 Europe's largest
steel producer, Germany, will likely produce less crude steel
this year than expected as the euro zone debt crisis creeps its
way into the real economy.
"In the past few weeks business in the steel industry has
become bleak, mainly due to the euro zone debt crisis," German
Steel Federation President Hans Juergen Kerkhoff said on
Tuesday.
"Crude steel production in 2011 will tentatively be below
the forecast level of 45.5 million tonnes but will exceed the
previous year's volume of 43.8 million tonnes," he said.
He reaffirmed that he expects demand for rolled steel
products for next year to grow by 1.5 percent but said he was
unable to provide an outlook for crude steel output.
The chief executive of Salzgitter , Germany's
second-largest steelmaker, said last week that demand from
carmakers and other end-users was intact despite signs of a
slowdown in the economy.
ThyssenKrupp , Germany's biggest steelmaker, and
Salzgitter said in September they started slashing their output
in the third quarter.
ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker,
said last week a summer dip in demand is deepening into a
second-half slump and customers were increasingly cautious due
to economic uncertainties.
Ratings agency Moody's last week cut its outlook for the
European steel industry to "negative" and said it expects demand
to weaken by up to 4 percent in the next 12 months as the
industry faces economic strain and weak construction and auto
markets.
NEW ORDERS DOWN
Kerkhoff said contrary to the normal business cycle, new
orders of German steelmakers have not recovered from the usual
summer lull and were down 6 percent year-on-year in September.
In the third quarter, new orders were "around" the same
level as the same period last year at 8.76 million tonnes, he
said.
The order backlog has been declining since mid-year, and
while it was up 8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, it
had shrunk 6 percent from the second quarter, he added.
"The steel industry... is experiencing the consequences of
uncertainty in the markets, which has arisen due to the
continuing worsening of the debt crisis," Kerkhoff said.
Kerkoff said buyers of steel products were in wait-and-see
mode and were avoiding stocking up their inventory too much in
case the economy plunges into a recession.
But he noted that new orders in the machine engineering
sector and production in the automotive industry showed the
steel processing industry remained in robust condition even
though it has slowed down slightly.
He said another positive factor was that inventory in the
steel distribution sector, which is a good indicator of real
demand for steel products, was very buoyant.
In September, unit sales of rolled steel products among
steel traders and service centers were still above the 1-million
level recorded in August and were 8 percent higher than last
year, Kerkhoff said.
Last week the country's largest trade union, IG Metall
threatened strike action over wage increases at steel companies.
The union has been in collective bargaining talks for
steel-sector workers in the German regional states of NRW, Lower
Saxony and Bremen at about 60 companies including ThyssenKrupp,
Salzgitter and ArcelorMittal.
(Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)