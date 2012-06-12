* Steel mills target oil, aerospace, automotive sectors
* Voestalpine boosts R&D investment to 132 mln euros
* Fewer Europeans to be among the top crude steel producers
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, June 12 European steelmakers, fighting
for survival in a fast-shrinking market, are speeding up a
switch to sophisticated products that add more value and help
them withstand aggressive imports of basic grades of steel.
An already oversupplied and mature EU steel market has felt
a severe pinch from Europe's debt crisis. Major players such as
ArcelorMittal and ThyssenKrupp have cut
output, and their share prices have more than halved in the past
year.
Further contraction is expected this year.
Industry experts say several producers are now accelerating
their strategies to focus squarely on value-added, niche
products for the advanced European manufacturing industry and
that could also even be exported to emerging markets.
"Most European steelmakers have a long-term strategic
objective to produce higher quality products and more specialty,
niche products, and I think the current situation will quicken
this trend," said Gordon Moffat, the director general of
industry body Eurofer.
"Countries such as China or India on the other hand, are
still more interested in mass production and are unable to melt
the same quality of steel the Europeans produce."
The changes in the European industry are likely to result,
in the near future, in production of much smaller volumes but
higher quality steel, even while the battle for survival reduces
the number of steelmakers.
"There is some potential restructuring to come in the next
few years, potential consolidation, potential disposition of
non-core business," said Colin Hamilton, a steel analyst at
Macquarie. "People are just focusing on survival."
FOCUS ON SURVIVAL
As Europe's demand for basic steel grades shrinks, many
steelmakers are investing in production of high-quality products
to supply fast-growing sectors such as aerospace, oil and gas.
For example, Tata Steel, the world's No. 7
steelmaker, aims to boost its aerospace steel production in
Europe by 30 percent in an attempt to win a bigger share of this
market.
Most European steelmakers are investing in higher quality
products for the automotive industry, which has so far proved
more resilient to the region's downturn, because it can still
count on sales to emerging markets.
Companies such as Voestalpine are focussing on
production of high-strength, low-weight steel for carmakers, who
need lighter cars to comply with increasingly stringent
environmental regulation.
The Austrian steelmaker has developed a lightweight steel
called phs-ultraform, which has been used so far by EU and Asian
carmakers to produce only premium cars, given its high cost.
But further technological development has made it possible
to lower the price, allowing its use for medium-level cars
starting this year, a Voestalpine spokesman said.
Voestalpine plans to invest a record 132 million euros
($165.1 million) in research and development in the 2012
financial year, about four times the level it did 10 years ago.
"In the long run in Western Europe, the only companies that
will survive are those that specialize and are active in the
high-quality area, where prices are higher and there are fewer
players," Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said in a
recent Reuters interview.
"It will not be possible to produce simple steel grades in
the EU competitively. Costs are too high compared with other
economic regions such as Russia, Ukraine and Turkey. There are
already a whole series of sites that are making losses and will
not be preserved. And the pressure will increase," he added.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's largest steelmaker, is researching
new products for carmakers such as high-strength steels with
good formability and other properties such as abrasion
resistance.
It is also working to produce steel with innovative coatings
that protect against corrosion and graffiti, feature special
optical effects or generate solar energy, it said.
Boosting sales of high-tech steel products to emerging
countries is another goal.
Nordic steelmaker SSAB, which already focuses on
high-grade steel production, is targeting an increase in sales
of niche products to Asia to reach 20 percent of its total
shipments in 2015 from 12 percent last year.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, is investing
in low-corrosion sheetpiles for construction and low-weight
coils for the automotive sector.
"There will always be a market for commodity steel. However,
value-added steel provides a source of competitive
differentiation that is crucial at a time like this," a
spokesman for ArcelorMittal said.
($1 = 0.7993 euros)
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)