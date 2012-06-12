* Steel mills target oil, aerospace, automotive sectors

* Voestalpine boosts R&D investment to 132 mln euros

* Fewer Europeans to be among the top crude steel producers

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, June 12 European steelmakers, fighting for survival in a fast-shrinking market, are speeding up a switch to sophisticated products that add more value and help them withstand aggressive imports of basic grades of steel.

An already oversupplied and mature EU steel market has felt a severe pinch from Europe's debt crisis. Major players such as ArcelorMittal and ThyssenKrupp have cut output, and their share prices have more than halved in the past year.

Further contraction is expected this year.

Industry experts say several producers are now accelerating their strategies to focus squarely on value-added, niche products for the advanced European manufacturing industry and that could also even be exported to emerging markets.

"Most European steelmakers have a long-term strategic objective to produce higher quality products and more specialty, niche products, and I think the current situation will quicken this trend," said Gordon Moffat, the director general of industry body Eurofer.

"Countries such as China or India on the other hand, are still more interested in mass production and are unable to melt the same quality of steel the Europeans produce."

The changes in the European industry are likely to result, in the near future, in production of much smaller volumes but higher quality steel, even while the battle for survival reduces the number of steelmakers.

"There is some potential restructuring to come in the next few years, potential consolidation, potential disposition of non-core business," said Colin Hamilton, a steel analyst at Macquarie. "People are just focusing on survival."

FOCUS ON SURVIVAL

As Europe's demand for basic steel grades shrinks, many steelmakers are investing in production of high-quality products to supply fast-growing sectors such as aerospace, oil and gas.

For example, Tata Steel, the world's No. 7 steelmaker, aims to boost its aerospace steel production in Europe by 30 percent in an attempt to win a bigger share of this market.

Most European steelmakers are investing in higher quality products for the automotive industry, which has so far proved more resilient to the region's downturn, because it can still count on sales to emerging markets.

Companies such as Voestalpine are focussing on production of high-strength, low-weight steel for carmakers, who need lighter cars to comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulation.

The Austrian steelmaker has developed a lightweight steel called phs-ultraform, which has been used so far by EU and Asian carmakers to produce only premium cars, given its high cost.

But further technological development has made it possible to lower the price, allowing its use for medium-level cars starting this year, a Voestalpine spokesman said.

Voestalpine plans to invest a record 132 million euros ($165.1 million) in research and development in the 2012 financial year, about four times the level it did 10 years ago.

"In the long run in Western Europe, the only companies that will survive are those that specialize and are active in the high-quality area, where prices are higher and there are fewer players," Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said in a recent Reuters interview.

"It will not be possible to produce simple steel grades in the EU competitively. Costs are too high compared with other economic regions such as Russia, Ukraine and Turkey. There are already a whole series of sites that are making losses and will not be preserved. And the pressure will increase," he added.

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's largest steelmaker, is researching new products for carmakers such as high-strength steels with good formability and other properties such as abrasion resistance.

It is also working to produce steel with innovative coatings that protect against corrosion and graffiti, feature special optical effects or generate solar energy, it said.

Boosting sales of high-tech steel products to emerging countries is another goal.

Nordic steelmaker SSAB, which already focuses on high-grade steel production, is targeting an increase in sales of niche products to Asia to reach 20 percent of its total shipments in 2015 from 12 percent last year.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, is investing in low-corrosion sheetpiles for construction and low-weight coils for the automotive sector.

"There will always be a market for commodity steel. However, value-added steel provides a source of competitive differentiation that is crucial at a time like this," a spokesman for ArcelorMittal said. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)