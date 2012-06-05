MILAN, June 5 Italy's steel industry, the
second-biggest in the European Union after Germany, is set to
see a decline in output volumes this year and is unlikely to
return to peak production levels of 2007-2008, chairman of
Italy's steel industry body said.
"Production volumes in 2012 not only in Italy, but in (all)
Europe will not reach levels of 2011. The crisis is biting ever
stronger, there is a strong fall in demand," Federacciai new
chairman Antonio Gozzi told a news conference.
"It looks that output peaks of 2007-2008 are hardly
reachable," he said of the Italian industry.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)