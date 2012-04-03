* In EU, Jan exports up 7.5 pct, imports down 16 pct
MILAN, April 3 Steel exports from Italy, the
European Union's second-biggest producer after Germany, rose
10.9 percent to 1.387 million tonnes in January, while imports
dropped 32.5 percent, according to data from industry body
Federacciai.
Steel imports, about 57 percent of which came from other EU
countries in January, fell to 1.063 million tonnes in the first
month of 2012, data published on Federacciai's website showed.
(www.federacciai.it)
Italy's steel exports to its main markets in other EU
countries rose 7.5 percent to 987,000 tonnes in January, while
imports from the EU dropped 16 percent to 606,000 tonnes.
In trade with countries outside the 27-nation bloc, Italy's
steel exports jumped 19.8 percent to 400,000 tonnes, while
imports plunged 47.1 percent to 453,000 tonnes, the data showed.
In the first two months of 2012, exports to countries
outside the EU jumped 19.6 percent to 865,000 tonnes while
imports sank 49.1 percent to 860,000 tonnes, Federacciai said.
It did not give EU figures for the January-February period.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Mark Potter)