* ILVA steelworks in Taranto partially shut
* Eight arrests made of past and present managers
* Environment minister calls for urgent revision of shutdown
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds statements from minister and
trade unions)
By Massimiliano Di Giorgio
ROME, July 26 Eight executives linked to the
ILVA steel plant in southern Italy have been placed under house
arrest and prosecutors have ordered the plant's partial closure,
in a clampdown on pollution which threatens thousands of jobs in
an impoverished region.
The decision followed a lengthy probe into whether dioxin
and other chemicals pumped from the plant, one of Europe's
biggest steel makers, have caused an abnormal increase in cancer
cases and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in the Taranto
area.
Taranto prosecutors have ordered the seizure of ILVA's key
production sections, including those making coke and storing
minerals -- which are also the most polluting ones -- trade
unions said in a statement, confirming what sources told Reuters
earlier on Thursday.
Eight people, including Emilio Riva, founder of the Riva
Group which controls ILVA, Nicola Riva, former chairman of ILVA,
Luigi Capogrosso, former director of the plant and other five
senior managers, have been placed under house arrest, a judicial
source said.
There was no immediate comment from the company, which has
said in the past the plant's pollution levels were within
acceptable levels.
The shutdowns may call into question the jobs of about
12,000 workers at the plant, a major source of income for the
Taranto area. ILVA is one of the few large industrial plants in
southern Italy, which is much less industrialised than the
country's wealthy north.
While ILVA workers protested against the shutdowns in
Taranto, government officials in Rome agreed with local
authorities an urgent 336 million euro ($407.4 million) plan to
clean up the area.
Magistrates have ruled the plant's fumes and dust particles
endangered the health of thousands of workers and nearby
residents.
A study requested by magistrates linked 386 deaths among the
local population over 13 years to ILVA's fumes. The majority
were living in two low-income neighbourhoods close to the plant.
ILVA workers, who have protested against the expected
shutdown in the past few days, blocked a major highway in the
area on Thursday. Police reinforcements have been sent to
Taranto, one of the sources familiar with the situation said.
"The anger of the workers of ILVA has exploded," Marco
Bentivogli, national secretary of the metalworkers union FIM
Cisl, said in a statement. More than 3,000 workers were marching
towards the prefect's office in Taranto, he said.
ILVA is one of Europe's biggest steel plants and produced
8.5 million tonnes in 2011, nearly 30 percent of total Italian
output.
"I will ask for the decision (to seize production units of
ILVA) to be revised urgently," Environment Minister Corrado
Clini said after the meeting with regional officials from
Puglia, where ILVA is located.
"The government intention is to sustain production and port
activity in Taranto," Clini said.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Additional reporting by Vincenzo Damiani; Writing by Svetlana
Kovalyova; Editing by William Hardy and David Holmes)