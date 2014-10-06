MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian steelmaker Evraz will keep its plate mill in Italy idle for the next twelve months due to deteriorating market conditions, chief executive Alexander Frolov said on Monday.

Work at Evraz Palini e Bertoli SpA, a unit of the Russian group, was suspended in August 2013 due to uncertainties in Italy's steel industry, the second-largest in Europe, which was hit by a drop in demand and environmental investigations.

"The suspension of Palini e Bertoli will be extended for another year as market conditions have worsened," Frolov told reporters on the sidelines of the World Steel conference in Moscow.

The facility in northern Italy has the capacity to produce 500,000 tonnes of steel plate of varying grades and sizes per year.

Italy's two biggest plants - Ilva and Lucchini - are under special administration and looking for buyers, while a third, Acciai Speciali Terni, faces a major restructuring and a potential future sale. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt, Editing by Louise Heavens)