* Part of Italian site ordered shut after pollution
investigation
* ILVA biggest in country
* Rare industrial plant in southern Italy key source of jobs
ROME, July 27 Workers at the ILVA steel mill
went on open-ended strike on Friday to protest the threat to
jobs following an order to partially close Italy's biggest steel
plant in a pollution probe.
Thursday's closure order, and the placing under house arrest
of eight executives, followed a long inquiry into whether dioxin
and other chemicals pumped from the plant caused abnormal rates
of cancer and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in the
impoverished southern Taranto area..
Unions said about 5,000 people have joined the protest so
far and police said workers had blocked highways and two bridges
leading to Taranto.
Workers say the shutdown could put at risk about 12,000 jobs
at the plant, one of the biggest in Europe and one of the few
large industrial sites in southern Italy.
"To hit Taranto means to hit hard the entire (steel making)
chain in Italy, with dramatic economic and social consequences,"
Italy's steelmakers body Federacciai said in a statement on
Friday.
Magistrates have ruled the plant's fumes and dust particles
endangered the health of thousands of workers and nearby
residents.
"There was no alternative (to seizure of the plant's
units)," Giuseppe Vignola, prosecutor general of the Appeals
Court in the southern city of Lecce which oversees the Taranto
area, told a news conference in Taranto.
A study requested by magistrates linked 386 deaths among the
local population over 13 years to ILVA's fumes. The majority
were living in two low-income neighbourhoods close to the plant.
Taranto prosecutor Franco Sebastio told the same news
conference the announced seizure of the plant's units has not
yet started and would be carried out gradually.
ILVA produced 8.5 million tonnes in 2011, nearly 30 percent
of total Italian output.
ILVA's Chairman Bruno Ferrante said late on Thursday he was
upset about the house arrest of executives -- including Emilio
Riva, founder of the Riva Group which controls ILVA, Nicola
Riva, former chairman of ILVA, and Luigi Capogrosso, former
director of the plant - and was committed to protecting jobs and
ILVA's future.
The company lawyers would present their case against the
seizure of the plant units to a court in Taranto on Aug. 3.
(Reporting by Daniele Mari in Rome and Svetlana Kovalyova in
Milan; Editing by David Cowell)