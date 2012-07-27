* Part of Italian site ordered shut after pollution investigation

* ILVA biggest in country

* Rare industrial plant in southern Italy key source of jobs

ROME, July 27 Workers at the ILVA steel mill went on open-ended strike on Friday to protest the threat to jobs following an order to partially close Italy's biggest steel plant in a pollution probe.

Thursday's closure order, and the placing under house arrest of eight executives, followed a long inquiry into whether dioxin and other chemicals pumped from the plant caused abnormal rates of cancer and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in the impoverished southern Taranto area..

Unions said about 5,000 people have joined the protest so far and police said workers had blocked highways and two bridges leading to Taranto.

Workers say the shutdown could put at risk about 12,000 jobs at the plant, one of the biggest in Europe and one of the few large industrial sites in southern Italy.

"To hit Taranto means to hit hard the entire (steel making) chain in Italy, with dramatic economic and social consequences," Italy's steelmakers body Federacciai said in a statement on Friday.

Magistrates have ruled the plant's fumes and dust particles endangered the health of thousands of workers and nearby residents.

"There was no alternative (to seizure of the plant's units)," Giuseppe Vignola, prosecutor general of the Appeals Court in the southern city of Lecce which oversees the Taranto area, told a news conference in Taranto.

A study requested by magistrates linked 386 deaths among the local population over 13 years to ILVA's fumes. The majority were living in two low-income neighbourhoods close to the plant.

Taranto prosecutor Franco Sebastio told the same news conference the announced seizure of the plant's units has not yet started and would be carried out gradually.

ILVA produced 8.5 million tonnes in 2011, nearly 30 percent of total Italian output.

ILVA's Chairman Bruno Ferrante said late on Thursday he was upset about the house arrest of executives -- including Emilio Riva, founder of the Riva Group which controls ILVA, Nicola Riva, former chairman of ILVA, and Luigi Capogrosso, former director of the plant - and was committed to protecting jobs and ILVA's future.

The company lawyers would present their case against the seizure of the plant units to a court in Taranto on Aug. 3. (Reporting by Daniele Mari in Rome and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by David Cowell)