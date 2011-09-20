(Adds details)

* Steel output falls on seasonal cuts, yen rise hits exports

* Output rises 0.1 pct yr/yr, first rise in 6 mths

* Electric furnaces cut output by 5.6 pct from July

* Blast furnace steelmakers output hurt by fall in exports

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's crude steel output fell 2.7 percent in August from the previous month as construction steelmakers stepped up seasonal output cuts, while the yen's strength hurt exports at Japan's top two steelmakers, an industry body said on Tuesday.

August output, which is not seasonally adjusted, came to 8.91 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said.

Compared with the year-ago figure, output edged up 0.1 percent, the first rise in six months.

Seasonal production cuts at construction steelmakers, which melt scrap in electric furnaces, brought a relatively large drop in output compared to the previous month, an industry official said.

August output at electric furnace steelmakers fell 5.6 percent from July.

Output at blast furnace steelmakers, such as Nippon Steel Corp and JFE Holdings Inc , slipped 1.9 percent from July, hurt by a decline in exports, the official said.

Traders expect blast furnace steelmakers' exports of flat steel products will fall 10 to 20 percent in July-September from the previous quarter due to a surge in the yen and sluggish sales, particularly to South Korean firms, their biggest customers.

The Japan Iron and Steel Association expects Japan's crude steel output to recover to 27.5 million tonnes in July-September, up from 26.4 million tonnes in April-June, helped by a recovery in car production from a slump that followed the March 11 earthquake. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)