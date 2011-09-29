* Carbon steel exports seen falling 7.7 pct yr/yr to 6.3 mln T

* Demand from carmakers seen up 13.4 pct yr/yr to 3.05 mln T

* Q4 crude steel demand seen up 0.3 pct from Q3 (Adds details)

TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese demand for crude steel in October-December will be slightly below year-ago levels as a steep decline in steel exports will outweigh strong demand from the auto sector, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

The strong yen, higher exports from South Korea and China and uncertainty over the global economy cloud the outlook for exports after the turn of the year, a ministry official said.

Japan's demand for crude steel is expected to fall 1.8 percent in October-December from the same period of a year earlier, the ministry said.

Total crude steel demand during the three months is seen at 2.72 million tonnes, based on a government survey of steelmakers and looking at end-September inventory levels.

That would be up 0.3 percent from the preceding three months.

The government expects October-December demand for steel products, excluding specialty steel, to fall 0.1 percent from a year earlier to 19.22 million tonnes, pulled lower by a 7.7 percent slide in exports to 6.3 million tonnes.

Demand from domestic carmakers was estimated to jump 13.4 percent to 3.05 million tonnes during the quarter.

Japan was the world's biggest exporter of steel in 2010, selling about 40 percent of its output in terms of crude steel in overseas markets like South Korea and China. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)