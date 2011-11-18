* Oct output totals 9.48 mln tonnes

* Oct output up 6.7 pct from Sept

* Further decline in output likely in months ahead-industry body

TOKYO, Nov 18 Japan's crude steel output fell 0.3 percent in October from a year earlier as a recovery in car production partially offset the impact of a decline in steel exports, but a further fall in output is likely due to flooding in Thailand, an industry body said.

The October output figure, which is not seasonally adjusted, was 9.48 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Friday.

It was the second consecutive year-on-year fall, following a 3.8 percent decline in September.

Compared with September, output rose 6.7 percent. On a daily basis, output was up 3.2 percent from September.

Electric furnace steelmakers, which melt steel scrap, stepped up output in October on a recovery in building construction after the March earthquake, helping to cushion some of the blow from a decline in exports at the nation's top two steelmakers, Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.4 steelmaker, and JFE Steel Corp, the No.5.

Output at electric furnace steelmakers rose 5.3 percent to 2.28 million tonnes, but production by blast furnace steelmakers fell 1.9 percent to 7.2 million tonnes.

Devastating flooding in Thailand, a slowdown in the global economy and the strong yen are expected to reduce exports of Japan's top two steel makers in the months ahead.

"A decline in Asia's steel market and the European debt crisis are expected to take a toll on exports of Japanese steelmakers," an industry official said.

Nippon Steel said this week it plans a further 250,000-tonne cut in crude steel output in the October-March quarter, joining some rivals in cutting production amid increasingly uncertain market conditions.

It cited the effects of the floods in Thailand, an Asian hub of car production. Disruptions of parts supplies from Thailand have forced carmakers to reduce output, reducing steel demand. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)