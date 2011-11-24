TOKYO, Nov 21 The Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Thursday the country's crude steel production in the financial year to next March could be less than 107 million tonnes due to prolonged floods in Thailand and other factors.

Japan's crude steel output in 2010/11 totalled 110.8 million tonnes.

"We're concerned that domestic crude steel output in 2011/12 could fall below 107 million tonnes," Eiji Hayashida, the federation's chairman, who is also president of JFE Steel Corp , said at a regular news conference.

Thailand's worst flooding in five decades forced Toyota Motor Corp and other Japanese carmakers, a big users of Japanese steel, to reduce production due to supply disruptions.

Toyota last week said it would restore production to near normal levels in Japan this week.

Thailand is Japan's third-biggest export market for steel, followed by South Korea and China, accounting for 11 percent of Japan's steel exports in January-August.

Hayashida also said JFE, the world No.5 steel maker, plans to produce 300,000 tonnes less crude steel in the October-December period than the company's original plan, joining Nippon Steel Corp and some other Asian steelmakers in cutting output following a rapid deterioration of Asia's steel market since September.

Japan's top two steelmakers are struggling to maintain exports of steel sheets to their traditional customers like South Korean and Taiwan mills due to the strong yen and the rapid expansion of capacity in such countries.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Yuko Inoue; Writing by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)