TOKYO Oct 25 Global financial woes and floods in Thailand may reduce Japan's crude steel output in April 2011-March 2012 by 1 million tonnes to below 108 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, JFE Holdings said its steel shipments in the October-December quarter would fall from its original plan, but added it would not cancel long-term raw materials purchasing contracts.

Japanese steelmaker Sumitomo Metal Industries will stick to currently more expensive long-term iron ore contracts irrespective of the ups and downs of the spot market, a company official told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)