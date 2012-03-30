TOKYO, March 30 Japan's demand for crude steel is expected to fall 1.0 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the trade ministry said on Friday.

Total crude steel demand in the quarter is seen at 26.1 million tonnes based on a government survey of steelmakers and looking at inventory levels at the end of March, the ministry said. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)