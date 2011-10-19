(Adds detail)

* Sept output down 0.3 pct from August

* Blast furnace steelmakers hurt by fall in exports

TOKYO, Oct 19 Japan's crude steel output fell 3.8 percent in September from a year ago, after recording its first rise in six months the previous month, as the yen's strength hurt exports at the country's top two steelmakers, an industry body said on Wednesday.

September output, which is not seasonally adjusted, came to 8.88 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said.

Compared with August, output fell 0.3 percent, although production on a daily basis increased 3 percent as electric furnace steelmakers, which melt scrap in electric furnaces, boosted production after seasonal output cuts in August.

"A fall in export volumes has begun to surface as Japanese steelmakers are struggling to cope with the strong yen," an official at the industry body said.

Output at blast furnace steelmakers, such as Nippon Steel Corp and JFE Holdings Inc , slipped 5.1 percent from a year earlier to 6.80 million tonnes as a decline in exports outweighed rising production at domestic carmakers.

Analysts expect Japan's exports of flat steel to traditional buyers like South Korea, China and Taiwan to continue to decrease as mills in those countries ramp up capacity, while the yen's strength and a weakness in Asia's steel markets squeeze margin at Japanese exporters.

The industry body expects Japanese steel production to be 108-109 million tonnes this year, slightly down from 110 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)