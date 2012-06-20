By Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK, June 20 India's Jindal Steel & Power
(JSPL) has started looking at coal and iron ore
projects in South America, Africa and Australia as part of its
aim to increase its self sufficiency in steel raw materials, the
company's chairman and managing director told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The company wants to raise its raw materials
self-sufficiency level to 80-90 percent by 2015 from 70 percent
currently, Naveen Jindal said in an interview on the sidelines
of the AMM Steel Success Strategies conference.
His comments come just a week after the company gave the
Bolivian government notice to terminate its $2.1 billion iron
ore and steel investment in the country due to the lack of
support from the Bolivian government.
