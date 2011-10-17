ALMATY Oct 17 ArcelorMittal's subsidiary in Kazakhstan increased crude steel production by 15 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2011, the company said on Monday.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which operates the only major steel plant in Kazakhstan, said it produced 2.86 million tonnes of crude steel in January-September 2011. It plans to raise full-year output to 3.8 million tonnes from 3.3 million tonnes last year.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau also plans to upgrade annual capacity at its plant to six million tonnes by 2015, betting on strong demand growth in the former Soviet Union.

The company supplies more than 50 percent of its steel to CIS countries and around 35 percent to Iran.

Rolled steel production increased by 11 percent year-on-year to 2.42 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2011, the company said in a statement. Pig iron production rose 13 percent to 2.43 million tonnes in the same comparison. (Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Alison Birrane)