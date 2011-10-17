ALMATY Oct 17 ArcelorMittal's
subsidiary in Kazakhstan increased crude steel production by 15
percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2011, the
company said on Monday.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which operates the only major steel
plant in Kazakhstan, said it produced 2.86 million tonnes of
crude steel in January-September 2011. It plans to raise
full-year output to 3.8 million tonnes from 3.3 million tonnes
last year.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau also plans to upgrade annual capacity
at its plant to six million tonnes by 2015, betting on strong
demand growth in the former Soviet Union.
The company supplies more than 50 percent of its steel to
CIS countries and around 35 percent to Iran.
Rolled steel production increased by 11 percent year-on-year
to 2.42 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2011, the
company said in a statement. Pig iron production rose 13 percent
to 2.43 million tonnes in the same comparison.
(Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Robin Paxton;
Editing by Alison Birrane)