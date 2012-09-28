Sept 28 Members of United Steelworkers (USW) on
Friday ratified a contract with U.S. Steel that gives
16,000 workers at the company's U.S. facilities a 4.5 percent
increase in wages over the next three years.
U.S. Steel said the financial impact of the new contracts,
including a separate agreement with 1,000 employees at U.S.
Steel Tubular Products Inc's Texas facility, would be felt in
the third quarter, with a $35 million pre-tax charge for lump
sum payments.
USW International Vice President Tom Conway, who led the
negotiations for the union, called the agreement fair for
workers and retirees, adding that the latter would have their
health care benefits protected. "Both sides should be proud of
the work they have done," Conway said in a statement.
The USW, which also represents 14,000 steelworkers at 15
ArcelorMittal U.S. facilities, reached a tentative
three-year contract with the world's largest steelmaker earlier
this month.
The USW represents a total of about 850,000 workers in the
United States, Canada and the Caribbean.