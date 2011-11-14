LONDON Nov 14 Steel billet warrants held
by bankrupt brokerage firm MF Global and suspended by
the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Friday belong to privately
held UK steel house Stemcor, traders said on Monday.
Traders said the suspension would constrict supply and may
dissuade new participants from joining the nearly four-year-old
market in LME steel futures, which are still constrained by a
lack of liquidity.
"It will affect the market and make it tighter for a period
of time," a steel trader at a category two LME member said.
Several traders identified Stemcor as the party holding the
steel warrants through broker MF Global when it filed for
bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31.
Stemcor was not immediately available for comment.
The LME suspended the validity of 274 steel billet warrants
held by MF Global on Friday, but did not identify the actual
owner of the warrants.
The suspension took place after the administrator took
control of the warrants and was unable to adhere to exchange
lending guidance, an LME spokesman said.
Under LME guidelines to prevent market abuse, a party
holding a dominant position in warrants, or over 50 percent of
the total, must be prepared to lend metal to other parties if
the LME requires it.
LME data show that one party holds between 50 percent and 80
percent of the steel warrants.
"To maintain an orderly market, we suspended the warrants
until the situation becomes clearer," an LME spokeswoman said.
She declined to say what would happen to any party needing
metal lent from the dominant holder.
A representative of KPMG, the UK administrators of MF
Global, had no immediate comment.
The LME's steel billet contracts were launched in February
2008 but have failed to match the liquidity seen in other global
contracts such as CME's hot rolled coil (HRC), or rebar futures
contracts listed in Shanghai.
"People looking to get involved will definitely be put off,"
said a London trader at an LME ring dealer.
"I am not saying the LME could do anything else, they can't
and went by the rules. But it does not 'sell' the market to
people looking to get involved. It's a shame it happened so
early on in the contract," he added.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy in the United States after
risky bets on debt from troubled euro zone nations scared away
clients and investors.
