By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, May 3 In late 2015, the steel industry -
a gauge of the world's economic health - was on the ropes.
Record Chinese exports, excess global capacity and shrinking
demand had pushed prices to decade lows, forcing closures,
lay-offs and bankruptcies.
The picture couldn't look more different today. Thanks to
China's decision to dramatically cut capacity while boosting
infrastructure spending, added to the improved outlook for
global growth and increased protectionism, prices have surged
some 45 percent since December 2015.
A boom in mergers and acquisitions has followed, with
investors competing to fork out billions for steel companies
once considered nigh on worthless.
Germany's Thyssenkrupp struck a deal in February
to sell money-losing Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium SA
(TX.N) for $1.3 bln. India's Tata Steel, which
threatened to shut its loss-making UK assets last April, is now
in talks to merge its UK and European plants with those of
Thyssenkrupp.
But perhaps the starkest example of the turnaround is in the
bidding war for Ilva, in Taranto, southeast Italy.
Europe's largest and most troubled steel plant, Ilva has
racked up hundreds of millions of euros worth of losses
since coming under government stewardship in 2013.
The plant has been dogged by charges of corruption and
environmental crime for years. In 2012, Italian authorities
ruled emissions of dust and cancer-causing chemicals from the
plant caused hundreds of deaths and abnormal levels of tumours
and respiratory disease in the Taranto region.
About half the plant's 11-million-tonne annual steelmaking
capacity was eventually mothballed, senior managers and
executives were arrested and 8 billion euros of assets were
seized from the Riva Group, Ilva's former owners.
Yet two consortiums - one including ArcelorMittal
, the world's top steelmaker, and the other involving
Indian steelmaker JSW - are now vying to spend around
4 billion euros buying, upgrading and cleaning the plant,
betting that imports into Europe will decline just as the
economy picks up.
It's a bet worth making, steel executives say.
"With reduced import volumes, Ilva's additional output will
be absorbed. The domestic market is not booming but it is
growing, and we should continue to see a steady increase in
industrial activity in Europe," Tommaso Sandrini, president of
Italian steel processors association Assofermet, told Reuters.
Renewed M&A activity is expected to lead in turn to capacity
cuts which will further boost prices, they say.
Of the Tata merger, Thyssenkrupp's chief financial officer
Guido Kerkhoff said: "The most important thing for us is that by
a consolidation ... we can address the issues of overcapacity."
CHINA CAPACITY CUTS
As with so many sectors of the global economy today, China
is the key to the reversal of steel's fortunes.
The world's top steel maker in early 2016 said it would to
cut 100-150 million tonnes of steel capacity by 2020 as part of
efforts to tackle pollution and curb excess supply.
It cut 60 million tonnes of steel capacity last year alone,
according to official figures, and has announced plans to cut
another 50 million tonnes this year.
The cuts coincide with a 700-billion-dollar stimulus splurge
targeted at infrastructure and construction that prompted a 73
percent jump in Chinese steel prices last year and a
3.5 percent fall in Chinese exports.
Exports have dropped a further 25 percent this year.
Soaring prices have translated into big gains for steel
company shares. Global steel equities are up
80 percent since plumbing 12-year lows last January.
The World Steel Association expects steel demand in
developed economies to grow 0.7 percent this year and 1.2
percent next, with eurozone interest rates and tax policy set to
remain on a steady course and the United States seen benefiting
from tax cuts and rising infrastructure spending.
Factories across the euro zone increased activity in March
at the fastest rate in nearly six years, official figures
show.
"We have in front us years of sustainable profits for
European producers," said Sandrini, who is also chief executive
of Italian steel processor S.Polo Lamieri.
THROWING UP BARRIERS
European steel lobby Eurofer says local steelmakers are
finally set to benefit from the demand growth this year thanks
to the cumulative impact of anti-dumping measures.
The EU currently has 39 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
measures in place on steel, 17 directed at China and most of
which have been put in place over the past couple of years.
Across the pond, U.S. steelmakers are getting an even more
pronounced boost from a string of steel trade barriers put in
place under the Barack Obama administration which are poised to
multiply under President Donald Trump.
The Trump administration said last month it will invoke a
seldom-used provision of law to launch a probe into whether
imports of Chinese and other foreign-made steel are a U.S.
national security risk.
That will come on top of some 150 anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties already in place on steel imports, according
to the Cato Institute, a think tank.
China's exports to the United States fell 56 percent last
year, mostly due to these measures, some of which are as high as
500 percent, according to the International Steel Statistics
Bureau.
"The Chinese are now out of the (steel export) game and many
other countries will be out too, considering the number of
anti-dumping investigations in place," Sandrini said.
Berenberg analyst Alessandro Abate told Reuters Ilva's
privatisation alone will see EU steel prices rise by 10-20 euro
per tonne as regional buyers pay a premium for supply which,
relative to imports, is of higher quality and can be delivered
quickly and reliably.
The new owners of Ilva and of the Tata-Thyssenkrupp assets
are also expected to employ a more disciplined pricing strategy
going forward - holding out for higher prices and taking pains
not to over-supply the market, unlike in the past when Ilva, and
to a lesser extent Tata, favoured volumes over price.
Alistair Ramsay, research manager at Metal Bulletin Research
(MBR), said he disagreed with talk of "peak steel demand", and
pointed to consistent annual imports into Europe over the past
few years of 5 million tonnes of hot rolled coil, the main steel
product used by white goods manufacturers.
"If you've got a duty to place against those imports, then
suddenly that steel must be found somewhere else," Ramsay told
Reuters. "If one has control of Ilva and there's a bit more
control over EU borders, its potentially a pretty lucrative
situation."
