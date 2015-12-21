LONDON Dec 21 Investment firm Greybull Capital
has emerged as a favourite to buy Tata Steel's
struggling UK-based unit, in a move that could offer some relief
to Britain's troubled steel sector.
The country's largest steelmaker has been trying to sell its
long products unit, which makes steel used in construction,
since last year with increasing urgency as a global steel crisis
intensified and prices hit decade lows ST-CRU-IDX.
Two industry sources told Reuters that Greybull, which last
year rescued British holidays and airline company Monarch
, is favourite to buy the unit, and that Tata Steel
will make a decision in January at the latest.
The sources said there were two more parties interested, one
of which was private equity firm Endless. Final bids went in
around two weeks ago, one of the people said, cautioning that no
deal was certain.
Greybull declined to comment and no-one at Endless was
immediately available.
A Tata Steel spokesman declined to comment on the sale
talks, saying only that the company is "still assessing all
strategic options".
Long products are used in construction, railways,
shipbuilding and engineering.
Tata Steel has been trying to sell the struggling unit since
last year, but was dealt a blow in August when Klesch Group, a
global commodities producer and trader, publicly withdrew its
interest, laying the blame on the British government.
One industry source said the current deal was probably worth
less than 500 million pounds, and that the buyer would not take
on any debt.
Tata Steel said in October it could axe about 1,200 jobs at
its long products unit, which employs some 6,500 people across
Europe with the majority based in Scunthorpe, northeast England.
A month later, Tata Steel Europe Chief Executive Karl
Koehler said the unit had no future within the company beyond
the current financial year, ending in March 2016.
Britain has been severely impacted by a global steel sector
meltdown, with nearly 4,000 UK steel jobs lost in October alone
- equivalent to about one-fifth of the sector's workforce.
Many of the country's steelmakers lay the blame for their
woes on UK and EU policy and on Chinese 'dumping' - selling
products at below fair value.
On Monday, a UK parliamentary committee found that
government action to help Britain's steel sector was still not
enough to secure the industry's future.
UK heavy industry such as steel pays some of the highest
energy costs and green taxes in the world.
Tata Steel has been forced to slash costs and cut thousands
of jobs since 2007 when it bought Anglo-Dutch producer Corus for
$13 billion, making its Europe's second largest steelmaker.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by David Evans)