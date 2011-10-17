(Adds details)
LONDON Oct 17 European steel hot-rolled coil
prices are likely to fall in the last quarter of this year
before rebounding in the first quarter of next year, supported
by costs, largely due to high iron ore prices, Italian
steelmaker Marcegaglia said on Monday.
Steel hot-rolled coil prices are likely to fall to $640-650
per tonne FOB Europe in the fourth quarter and then climb to
around $700 FOB in the first quarter of next year, the company's
CEO, Antonio Marcegaglia, told Reuters on the sidelines of a
Metal Bulletin steel conference.
Hot-rolled-coil prices were about $680-700 per tonne fob
Europe this month.
"Some think raw material prices will fall significantly in
the next few months, but I am sceptical; I don't think prices
will fall so much, so rapidly," he said. "Unless raw materials
prices fall dramatically steel prices should rebound in 2012."
He put current average operating costs at $690 per tonne and
marginal costs at $620 per tonne.
The worsening economic climate is having a negative impact
on the steel market and, in developed countries in particular,
this may lead to further production cuts, he said.
"If demand does not pick up in Europe there will certainly
be adjustment in capacity," he said.
If steel mills cut capacity to respond to lower demand their
production costs will rise by about $50 per tonne and this will
support prices further, Marcegaglia said.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli, editing by Anthony Barker)