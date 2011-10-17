(Adds details)

LONDON Oct 17 European steel hot-rolled coil prices are likely to fall in the last quarter of this year before rebounding in the first quarter of next year, supported by costs, largely due to high iron ore prices, Italian steelmaker Marcegaglia said on Monday.

Steel hot-rolled coil prices are likely to fall to $640-650 per tonne FOB Europe in the fourth quarter and then climb to around $700 FOB in the first quarter of next year, the company's CEO, Antonio Marcegaglia, told Reuters on the sidelines of a Metal Bulletin steel conference.

Hot-rolled-coil prices were about $680-700 per tonne fob Europe this month.

"Some think raw material prices will fall significantly in the next few months, but I am sceptical; I don't think prices will fall so much, so rapidly," he said. "Unless raw materials prices fall dramatically steel prices should rebound in 2012."

He put current average operating costs at $690 per tonne and marginal costs at $620 per tonne.

The worsening economic climate is having a negative impact on the steel market and, in developed countries in particular, this may lead to further production cuts, he said.

"If demand does not pick up in Europe there will certainly be adjustment in capacity," he said.

If steel mills cut capacity to respond to lower demand their production costs will rise by about $50 per tonne and this will support prices further, Marcegaglia said. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli, editing by Anthony Barker)