Aug 2 Steel Dynamics Inc on Thursday sold $750 million of senior notes in two parts, in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STEEL DYNAMICS INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/16/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 518 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/16/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 490 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS