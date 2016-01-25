* 2015 global output down 2.8 pct year on year -Worldsteel
* Chinese steel production falls 2.3 pct
* Spare global capacity increased sharply
* Moves to shutter output offer brief price support -CRU
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Jan 25 Global crude steel production
fell by 2.8 percent last year, marking the first annual decline
since 2009, as producers succumbed to pressure from waning
demand and tumbling prices.
The sector viewed as a barometer of global economic health
has had to contend with a supply glut that sent prices
ST-CRU-IDX to their lowest since 2003 last year, with
bankruptcies and capacity closures picking up pace the world
over.
Figures from the World Steel Association on Monday showed
that global steel output fell to 1.623 billion tonnes in 2015,
with output in China -- the metal's top producer and consumer --
registering its first drop in three decades, falling 2.3 percent
to 803.8 million tonnes.
China's government is pushing to erode massive overcapacity
in the sector as economic growth weakens. That combined with
cuts and closures worldwide has helped to lift prices slightly
in January.
"Many mills including (in) China are pulling production
offline in an attempt to support prices -- and it is working,"
said Chris Houlden, research manager at consultancy CRU.
"However, any reversal of production cutbacks in response to
price rises will again place steel producers' margins under
extreme pressure."
Spare capacity expanded last year, with mills utilising only
69.7 percent of capacity on average, versus 73.4 percent in
2014, the data showed.
Utilisation of at least 80 percent is deemed necessary for
mills to have pricing power. Rates below that level signal to
buyers that mills can and will raise output in response to any
demand increase.
China's massive steel sector is said to have spare capacity
of 300-400 million tonnes, roughly half of global spare capacity
of about 700 million tonnes.
With domestic steel demand shrinking, China exported a
record 112.4 million tonnes of cheap steel last year, forcing
other mills to crimp output as they struggled to compete.
Steel output in the European Union fell 1.8 percent to 166.2
million tonnes last year, the data showed, while output in North
America was 110.7 million tonnes, down 8.6 percent.
The decline in global steel output accelerated towards the
end of the year, falling 5.7 percent in December to 126.7
million tonnes, while China's output dropped by 5.2 percent to
64.4 million tonnes.
