* Production shrinks in US, Europe, Turkey, Russia
* China produces almost half of the global supply
* Overcapacity persists but demand slightly better
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Jan 23 Global steel production reached a
record high in 2013, with growth speeding up as Asia put a foot
an the accelerator and offset a contraction in Europe and the
United States, boding well for a recovery in company earnings
this year.
Steelmakers have been battling low steel prices
and weaker demand in the past three years, but confidence in the
sector, a major industrial indicator, has recently improved
slightly, even while large overcapacity persists.
Global output of crude steel rose by 3.5 percent to more
than 1.6 billion tonnes in 2013, data from the World Steel
Association showed on Thursday. In 2012 by comparison, output
grew 1.2 percent.
Most of the boost came from top producer China and other
Asian steelmakers, while the West cut production, especially in
the first part of the year, in response to low prices.
"Demand surprised on the upside, particularly from the
Chinese property sector. Production reacted to that," Macquarie
head of commodity research Colin Hamilton said.
"In the developed world after a weak first half, we saw a
recovery towards the year-end. I still think is going to be
steady rather than spectacular recovery, but it means that the
world outside Asia should be a positive contributor to demand
and production growth again."
Overcapacity of about 200 million tonnes of steel a year
globally remains a serious issue for the industry and is likely
to contain price increases for the near future.
Nonetheless analysts and market players seem to be slightly
more upbeat about 2014 and say the worst may be over.
"While global oversupply remains an issue, putting downward
pressure on finished steel prices, the stronger-than-expected
recovery in the U.S., progress in the euro zone and subsequent
stability in Chinese economic growth hints towards a recovery in
investment spending, which will drive restocking in 2014,"
analyst Kashaan Kamal at Sucden said.
ASIAN GROWTH
Asia as a whole posted 6 percent growth. China confirmed its
dominance as the world's largest producer with a 7.5 percent
jump in steel output to 779 million tonnes.
It increased its share of global supply to 48.5 percent in
2013 from 46.7 a year earlier.
"The increase in production is a positive sign as it signals
a general recovery in the steel market. However, there is the
downside risk that mills will ramp up production too much," said
analyst Jeremy Platt at steel consultancy Meps.
Japan was the second-largest producer, posting 3.1 percent
growth to 111 million tonnes in 2013, the first increase in
three years.
A massive earthquake followed by a tsunami in 2011 heavily
damaged the Japanese industry, depressing production and
consumption of the alloy.
In 2013 though, a rise in construction and infrastructure
fuelled domestic demand, while a weaker yen helped Japanese
sales abroad.
In India, the world's fourth-largest producer, output rose
5.1 percent to 81.2 million tonnes in 2013.
WESTERN RECOVERY
Steel production shrank in the United States, Europe, Turkey
and Russia as steelmakers tried to respond to weak steel prices
and depressed demand by cutting some production.
They were also under pressure from aggressive Chinese
exports.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker with
about 45 percent of its sales in Europe, responded to weak
demand by idling blast furnaces and permanently shutting some
facilities such as those in Liege, Belgium.
The European Union posted 1.8 percent fall to 165 million
tonnes.
Towards the year-end however, steel prices improved.
Steelmakers have expressed more confidence, saying their order
books had improved slightly.
"We expect EU apparent consumption to rise by around 3
percent in 2014 owing to higher levels of activity in the
steel-using sectors and, as a consequence, strengthening real
consumption and some restocking in the downstream supply chain.
The EU steel market is seen gaining further strength in 2015,"
Gordon Moffat, president of regional steel association Eurofer,
said in a statement.
U.S. output contracted by 2 percent to 87 million tonnes,
but the market saw a noticeable price increase in the second
half of the year due to improving demand.