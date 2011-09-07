* Black Sea billet up to $680-685 fob

* Turkish billet at $695-705 fob

* LME billet cancellations at about 85 percent

LONDON, Sep 7 Black Sea steel billet export prices rose this week as Iranian and other buyers went back to the market to restock after Ramadan and the summer break.

Black Sea billet traded at $680-685 a tonne free-on-board (fob) Russia and Ukraine, compared with $670-680 ten days ago. Turkish billet was at $695-705 fob from $690-700 per tonne at the end of last month.

"Most European and Middle Eastern buyers are still feeling their way after Ramadan and the summer break but Iran has gone absolutely metal," said a London-based billet trader.

"If it lasts a few months I think it will easily breach $700 fob (Russian and Ukraine)," he added.

Production disruption at some Russian and Ukrainian mills have tightened the market a bit in the last few months meaning Iranian buyers still have to purchase large volumes of billet.

The fact that the Iranian government allowed the prices of rebar -- a finished steel long product processed from billet -- to move more freely without subsidising or controlling it, is allowing prices to move up, the trader said.

But some said the pickup in prices may be short-lived.

"It may go up for a few weeks or so but deteriorating credit conditions and the Chinese economy slowing mean prices are likely to fall again by the beginning of next year," said a second UK-based billet trader.

"Demand from the U.S. and China is not good."

China's steel output growth is likely to decelerate in the second half in line with slowing economic growth, a senior industry official said on Wednesday, but annual production could still hit a record.

TURKISH MARKET

Activity in the Turkish market accelerated this week and domestic billet was selling at $695-705 per tonne supporting Turkish export prices. Turkish rebar was on sale at about $745-755 per tonne, up from $710-720 two weeks ago.

Prices for steel scrap -- a key steel making ingredient -- also rose on higher demand from Turkish steel producers.

Turkey is the world's largest importer of steel scrap, at almost 20 million tonnes last year.

Price offers for hot melted scrap 80/20 mix rose to about $470-475 per tonne cost-and-freight (CFR) Turkey from about $465-470 last week.

"I think prices will go up again next week because people are coming back from their holidays and some demand still needs to be satisfied," said a London-based steel scrap trader.

On the London Metal Exchange, the benchmark billet contract was last traded at $601 a tonne, from a close at $585 a tonne last Wednesday.

"All material is going out of LME warehouses as the differential between physical prices and the LME price is so big that it makes sense for people to take material out, irrespective of where it is," said a third billet trader.

"The only chance for material to go back to warehouses is for LME prices to converge with physical prices."

Inventories billet in LME-approved warehouses were at 52,065 tonnes but almost 85 percent of this had been cancelled, or earmarked for delivery, leaving less than 8,000 tonnes of billet on warrant. <0#FMDSTX-LOC-GRD> (Reporting by Davide Antonioli and Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey)