* Black Sea billet falls to $670-680 fob
* Turkish billet falls to $680-690 fob
* European producers benefit of softer euro
LONDON, Sep 16 Black Sea billet prices fell this
week because buyers postponed purchases as nervousness about the
health of the global economy weighed on sentiment.
Traders quoted Black Sea billet at $670-680 a tonne
free-on-board (fob) Russia and Ukraine, compared with $680-685
last week. Turkish billet was on offer at $680-690 fob from
$695-705 per tonne last week.
A European trader said he received an offer at $670 fob
Turkey.
"Everything stopped last week when the stock markets fell
three days in a row and when the euro started to plummet," the
trader said.
"All this weighed on sentiment. Having a long position today
is a bet."
Last week, producers and most traders were forecasting a
price increase as demand for billet, particularly from Iran, was
looking strong.
"Iran can't buy enough steel to push the market up through
the roof," said a second trader based in London.
"The fact everyone is banging on about Iran buying shows that
there is no demand anywhere else," he added.
"I see no argument for the market to go up much at the
moment given the risk-off environment with a stronger dollar and
weaker credit market."
European mills benefited of a weaker euro and held their
offer prices firm at 475-480 euro($658-665)fob Southern Europe,
similar to last week.
Traders said the market is likely to stabilize in the next
few days.
"We don't see prices move much lower," said a third billet
trader. "They came off a bit but the confidence is coming back."
Prices for hot melted steel scrap 80/20 mix eased back a
little this week and were at $466-467 per tonne cfr Turkey, from
$474-476 per tonne last Friday, according to the Platts steel
scrap assessment.
Turkey is the world's largest importer of steel scrap--a
key raw material to produce steel long products, at almost 20
million tonnes last year.
On the London Metal Exchange, the benchmark billet contract
was at $572-585 a tonne, from a close at $585 a tonne
last Friday.
($1 = 0.722 Euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)