LONDON, Sept 22 Black Sea billet export prices fell as a gloomier macro economic outlook weighed on sentiment and many buyers decided to delay purchases or buy just what was strictly necessary as they forecast further price drops.

Traders quoted Black Sea billet at $650-660 a tonne free-on-board (fob) Russia and Ukraine, compared with $670-680 last week.

September generally sees a pick up in buying and prices as buyers need to restock steel long products such as billet, used for construction, after the long northern hemisphere summer break.

Most key-importing markets in the Arab world were also expected to resume purchases this month, after the end of Ramadan.

News pointing to slower than expected economic growth however, depressed most financial markets and made steel buyers cautious. Tighter credit also hit purchases.

"I don't think there is much demand as a result of tighter credit and fear," said a London-based billet trader.

"No one has been really paying away the higher offers so I think you are just seeing people start to liquidate positions at lower numbers as there is a general concern about growth."

CURRENCY WEIGHT

A weaker Euro, Russian rouble and Turkish lira against the U.S. dollar, meant producers in Europe, Russia and Turkey could lower their prices in dollar terms.

European producers were selling billet at 475 euros ($650.320) per tonne fob Southern Europe, down from 495 euros per tonne last week, traders said.

"I think prices, in dollar terms, are likely to go down further," said a second billet trader.

"The downwards pressure generally rests on what the news is in the financial market. The macro situation is not looking good but underlying demand is still good." he added.

Traders expected demand to fall further also due to the high margins between scrap prices and billet prices, which give producers the possibility to drop their prices in response to weaker demand.

"The reason why prices can come down, and I think they will come down, is that producers margins are high and that gives them room to manoeuvre," the second trader said.

Prices for steel scrap, a key steelmaking raw material to produce steel long product such as billet, were little changed from last week, with US cargoes of hot melted scrap 1/2 sold at $470-475 per tonne cost-and-freight Turkey.

Turkey is the world's largest importer of steel scrap--a key raw material to produce steel long products, at almost 20 million tonnes last year.

"Everything is falling the (euro) currency, billet, flat products but not scrap," said a UK based steel scrap trader.

The weaker demand growth outlook hit steel demand and started to curb production.

Daily global crude steel production hit its lowest point in 2011 and Europe was one of the worst hit regions.

In Turkey, the year-on-year production growth rate slowed from 19.3 percent in July to 7.8 percent in August, according to data released by the World Steel Association on Tuesday.

In Russia and Ukraine growth also slowed from 8.1 percent and 10.3 percent respectively in July to 3.4 percent and 5.3 percent.

On the London Metal Exchange, the benchmark billet contract was bid at $560 a tonne, from a close at $580 a tonne last Friday. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)