* Black Sea billet falls to $650-660 fob
* Traders expect prices to fall further
* Steel scrap steady at $465-475 cfr Turkey
LONDON, Sept 22 Black Sea billet export prices
fell as a gloomier macro economic outlook weighed on sentiment
and many buyers decided to delay purchases or buy just what was
strictly necessary as they forecast further price drops.
Traders quoted Black Sea billet at $650-660 a tonne
free-on-board (fob) Russia and Ukraine, compared with $670-680
last week.
September generally sees a pick up in buying and prices as
buyers need to restock steel long products such as billet, used
for construction, after the long northern hemisphere summer
break.
Most key-importing markets in the Arab world were also
expected to resume purchases this month, after the end of
Ramadan.
News pointing to slower than expected economic growth
however, depressed most financial markets and made steel buyers
cautious. Tighter credit also hit purchases.
"I don't think there is much demand as a result of tighter
credit and fear," said a London-based billet trader.
"No one has been really paying away the higher offers so I
think you are just seeing people start to liquidate positions at
lower numbers as there is a general concern about growth."
CURRENCY WEIGHT
A weaker Euro, Russian rouble and Turkish lira against the
U.S. dollar, meant producers in Europe, Russia and Turkey could
lower their prices in dollar terms.
European producers were selling billet at 475 euros
($650.320) per tonne fob Southern Europe, down from 495 euros
per tonne last week, traders said.
"I think prices, in dollar terms, are likely to go down
further," said a second billet trader.
"The downwards pressure generally rests on what the news is
in the financial market. The macro situation is not looking good
but underlying demand is still good." he added.
Traders expected demand to fall further also due to the high
margins between scrap prices and billet prices, which give
producers the possibility to drop their prices in response to
weaker demand.
"The reason why prices can come down, and I think they will
come down, is that producers margins are high and that gives
them room to manoeuvre," the second trader said.
Prices for steel scrap, a key steelmaking raw material to
produce steel long product such as billet, were little changed
from last week, with US cargoes of hot melted scrap 1/2 sold at
$470-475 per tonne cost-and-freight Turkey.
Turkey is the world's largest importer of steel scrap--a key
raw material to produce steel long products, at almost 20
million tonnes last year.
"Everything is falling the (euro) currency, billet, flat
products but not scrap," said a UK based steel scrap trader.
The weaker demand growth outlook hit steel demand and
started to curb production.
Daily global crude steel production hit its lowest point in
2011 and Europe was one of the worst hit regions.
In Turkey, the year-on-year production growth rate slowed
from 19.3 percent in July to 7.8 percent in August, according to
data released by the World Steel Association on Tuesday.
In Russia and Ukraine growth also slowed from 8.1 percent
and 10.3 percent respectively in July to 3.4 percent and 5.3
percent.
On the London Metal Exchange, the benchmark billet contract
was bid at $560 a tonne, from a close at $580 a tonne
last Friday.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)