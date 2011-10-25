* Turkish rebar falls to $650-670 a tonne fob

* Steel market in most regions weak as financial markets uncertain

* Turkey and CIS medium-term steel market outlook remains positive

LONDON, Oct 25 Black Sea and Turkish billet export prices slipped this week as a fragile economic outlook pushed buyers to delay purchases and weaker raw material costs made it possible for producers to lower their offers.

Traders quoted Black Sea billet at $605-$615 a tonne free-on-board (fob) Russia and Ukraine, compared with $620-$640 three weeks ago. Turkish billet was at $625-$630 a tonne fob from $660 per tonne at the beginning of this month.

Many buyers of billet--a long steel semi-finished product used into construction-- delayed their bookings, thinking that further prices decreases were likely given economic uncertainty.

"There are many questions on the physical side; traditionally this time of year is the bottom of the market and there is limited scrap in the U.S. but, on the other hand, demand for rebar remains weak," a U.S.-based billet trader said.

"With scrap at the bottom and the uncertainty in the financial markets, we will get a better picture by the end of this week or the beginning of next."

Steel scrap is a key raw material to produce steel long products.

HOPES OF IMPROVEMENT

Demand for Turkish steel long products such as rebar and wire rod was also weaker but steelmakers said the number of enquiries was increasing and domestic demand was slowly picking up so they were hoping steel prices will hit a bottom soon.

Turkish rebar was for sale at $650-$670 a tonne fob down from $690 fob at the beginning of the month.

"Depression in the EU has created a stalemate situation between buyers and sellers, but essential buying is still taking place that could stimulate the market," a source at a Turkish steelmaker said.

"Scrap has bottomed out and will bounce back over the next couple of weeks, due in part to domestic Turkish construction picking back up."

Prices for 80:20 mix hot melted steel scrap was at $433 per tonne cost-and-freight Turkey on Friday, according to the Steel Index. This compares with prices of $465-470 per tonne at the beginning of the month.

Turkey is the world's largest importer of steel scrap at almost 20 million tonnes last year.

On the London Metal Exchange, the benchmark billet contract was at $520/540 a tonne, from $559.21 a tonne at the close last Tuesday.

SHIFTING PRODUCTION

Annualised global steel production rose in September as many steel mills boosted activity after the summer slowdown in the northern hemisphere.

Market conditions remained weak in most countries, however, with softer demand and overcapacity hitting steelmakers' profits.

In top steel producer China, annualised global steel output fell to its lowest this year in September as a weaker economic growth outlook made buyers cautious.

"Though global daily steel output increased in September, this was in large part due to some recovery in Europe from the usual seasonal weakness in August and was not evidence of improving market conditions," said Chris Houlden, research manager for semi-finished and finished steel at consultancy CRU.

"The global steel market remains fundamentally weak, capacity excessive, mills' margins low and trading difficult. Though demand remains relatively stronger than elsewhere, production cuts in China have not been sufficient to make significant inroads into oversupply conditions in the market."

The CIS and Turkey registered a production increase in September and the medium-term outlook for these areas remains positive as they represent lower-cost alternatives to Western Europe.

Steel production in Western Europe is likely to halve in the next 20 years as most basic grade steel production will migrate from Europe to lower cost countries such as Turkey and the CIS, the Chairman and CEO of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine told Reuters in an interview earlier this month.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Anthony Barker)