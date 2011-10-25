* Turkish rebar falls to $650-670 a tonne fob
* Steel market in most regions weak as financial markets
uncertain
* Turkey and CIS medium-term steel market outlook remains
positive
LONDON, Oct 25 Black Sea and Turkish billet
export prices slipped this week as a fragile economic outlook
pushed buyers to delay purchases and weaker raw material costs
made it possible for producers to lower their offers.
Traders quoted Black Sea billet at $605-$615 a tonne
free-on-board (fob) Russia and Ukraine, compared with $620-$640
three weeks ago. Turkish billet was at $625-$630 a tonne fob
from $660 per tonne at the beginning of this month.
Many buyers of billet--a long steel semi-finished product
used into construction-- delayed their bookings, thinking that
further prices decreases were likely given economic uncertainty.
"There are many questions on the physical side;
traditionally this time of year is the bottom of the market and
there is limited scrap in the U.S. but, on the other hand,
demand for rebar remains weak," a U.S.-based billet trader said.
"With scrap at the bottom and the uncertainty in the
financial markets, we will get a better picture by the end of
this week or the beginning of next."
Steel scrap is a key raw material to produce steel long
products.
HOPES OF IMPROVEMENT
Demand for Turkish steel long products such as rebar and
wire rod was also weaker but steelmakers said the number of
enquiries was increasing and domestic demand was slowly picking
up so they were hoping steel prices will hit a bottom soon.
Turkish rebar was for sale at $650-$670 a tonne fob down
from $690 fob at the beginning of the month.
"Depression in the EU has created a stalemate situation
between buyers and sellers, but essential buying is still taking
place that could stimulate the market," a source at a Turkish
steelmaker said.
"Scrap has bottomed out and will bounce back over the next
couple of weeks, due in part to domestic Turkish construction
picking back up."
Prices for 80:20 mix hot melted steel scrap was at $433 per
tonne cost-and-freight Turkey on Friday, according to the Steel
Index. This compares with prices of $465-470 per tonne at the
beginning of the month.
Turkey is the world's largest importer of steel scrap at
almost 20 million tonnes last year.
On the London Metal Exchange, the benchmark billet contract
was at $520/540 a tonne, from $559.21 a tonne at the
close last Tuesday.
SHIFTING PRODUCTION
Annualised global steel production rose in September as many
steel mills boosted activity after the summer slowdown in the
northern hemisphere.
Market conditions remained weak in most countries, however,
with softer demand and overcapacity hitting steelmakers'
profits.
In top steel producer China, annualised global steel output
fell to its lowest this year in September as a weaker economic
growth outlook made buyers cautious.
"Though global daily steel output increased in September,
this was in large part due to some recovery in Europe from the
usual seasonal weakness in August and was not evidence of
improving market conditions," said Chris Houlden, research
manager for semi-finished and finished steel at consultancy CRU.
"The global steel market remains fundamentally weak,
capacity excessive, mills' margins low and trading difficult.
Though demand remains relatively stronger than elsewhere,
production cuts in China have not been sufficient to make
significant inroads into oversupply conditions in the market."
The CIS and Turkey registered a production increase in
September and the medium-term outlook for these areas remains
positive as they represent lower-cost alternatives to Western
Europe.
Steel production in Western Europe is likely to halve in the
next 20 years as most basic grade steel production will migrate
from Europe to lower cost countries such as Turkey and the CIS,
the Chairman and CEO of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine
told Reuters in an interview earlier this month.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Anthony Barker)