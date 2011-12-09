* Black Sea billet traded at $580-$590 fob
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Dec 9 Black Sea billet export
prices bounced back this week after a four-month long decline,
on restocking from Middle Eastern and Mediterranean buyers and
on rising raw materials costs.
Traders quoted Black Sea billet at $580-$590 a tonne
free-on-board (fob) Russia and Ukraine, compared with $570-$575
last week. Turkish billet was on offer at $610-$620 fob, also
$10-$15 up from last week.
The steel long product used for construction had fallen
about $100 a tonne in the last four months as demand was hit by
the worsening European debt crisis and the gloomier economic
outlook, which slowed down investment in construction.
A deterioration of credit availability has also made steel
trade thinner.
"There is a bit more demand due to the absence of bad macro
news this week," a London-based billet trader said.
"Scrap prices have also increased a bit. Nobody has really
booked much in the last month or two, so there is some
restocking going on."
A second trader said demand increased slightly due to
improved construction activity in the Middle East.
Prices for steel scrap, a key steelmaking raw material, rose
by about $10-$15 per tonne to $415-$425 per tonne,
cost-and-freight Turkey, this week.
Turkey is the world's largest importer of steel scrap at
almost 20 million tonnes last year.
Scrap prices tend to rise in the winter, when worse weather
makes collection more difficult and tightens supply.
On the London Metal Exchange, the benchmark billet contract
was at $543-$552 a tonne, from a close at $530.46 a
tonne last Friday.
