LONDON, Oct 3 ArcelorMittal confirmed on Monday it will halt steel production at its plant in Sestao, Spain, in November and December.

The world's top steel producer had said last week it was in talks with trade unions over a temporary shutdown at Sestao, which includes two electric arc furnaces and seven rolling mills and has a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of hot rolled steel coils and 600,000 tonnes of pickled coils per year.

"Due to continuing weakness in Spanish steel demand in various sectors, ArcelorMittal has decided to temporarily idle the electric arc furnaces at its site in Sestao during November and December," the steelmaker said.

"This temporary measure will affect the 400 employees of the site, who will become temporarily unemployed under the ERE system agreed between the union representatives and ArcelorMittal as a measure to face this kind of situations."

Since early September ArcelorMittal has already announced it will idle two blast furnaces, one in Germany and one in France, as well as one electric arc furnace and two rolling mills in Luxembourg and one electric arc funace and some production lines in Madrid,Spain, due to weaker steel demand in Europe.

Other European producers are also cutting capacity, after producing at high levels in the first half this year, as weaker demand, prices and destocking hit their sales. [ID:nL5E7KJ3MN

Adding to concerns about steel demand prospects in Europe, car sales in Spain fell to their lowest September total in 15 years and also dipped in France, leading analysts to say a gloomy economic outlook in Europe meant worse could be expected in coming months.

Carmakers are major consumers of steel.

ArcelorMittal told investors last month that it would weather a possible new recession better than in 2008/2009 because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and its expansion into mining.

In 2010, the Luxembourg-based group produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)