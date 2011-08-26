* Severstal Q2 net income more than triples to $602 million
* MMK Q2 net dips to $13 million from $53 million
* MMK sees positive price momentum in H2
* Severstal shares up 0.4 pct, MMK off 1.8 pct in Moscow
(Adds analyst comment, share prices)
MOSCOW, Aug 26 Severstal , Russia's
biggest steelmaker, reported second-quarter net profit had more
than tripled, outpacing domestic rivals thanks to its strong
mining assets and recent divestments.
The company, controlled by billionaire chief executive
Alexei Mordashov, reaped the rewards of a vertically integrated
structure, with its mining assets cashing in on higher coking
coal and iron ore prices.
"(The mining unit) was once again at its best, posting a 47
percent EBITDA margin ... this is due to raw material price
growth outpacing steel prices in Q2," VTB analysts said in a
note on Friday.
Steel makers in Russia, the world's fifth largest producer,
are benefiting from their position as leading low cost
producers, but vertically integrated companies with sizeable
mining assets are showing the greatest year-on-year improvement.
Among the three majors to report this week, Severstal's
bottom line increased the most, with second quarter net profit
rising to $602 million from $192 million a year-earlier.
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia's third
largest producer, also on Friday reported a second-quarter net
profit of $13 million, down from $53 million last year.
While both firms missed analysts' net forecasts, Severstal
shares rose while Magnitogorsk, also known as MMK, declined.
At 1156 GMT, Severstal shares were up 0.4 percent at 431
roubles ($15.20), outperforming Moscow's MICEX index which was
off 0.08 percent at 1441.38.
MMK shares were off 1.8 percent at 16.72 roubles.
"There is only one reason I remain positive on Severstal: in
a challenging environment we will see substantial growth,"
Raiffeisen analyst Iryna Trygub-Kainz said, adding that the
company has received a boost after unloading loss-making assets
such as the Sparrows Point mill in the U.S.
She has a "buy" rating on Severstal and a "hold" on MMK.
MMK also reported that second-quarter earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
reached $380 million, down from $437 million a year ago.
Severstal's second quarter EBITDA reached $1.11 billion, up
from $995 million a year ago.
On Thursday, Novolipetsk Steel , Russia's number
four producer, reported that second-quarter net profit rose to
$587 million from $459 a year ago.
Unlike Severstal, both NLMK and MMK must purchase some of
their coking coal and iron ore supplies on the open market.
Russia's remaining steel majors, Evraz HK1q.L and Mechel
, will report second-quarter earnings later this year.
SECOND-HALF OUTLOOK
Both Severstal and MMK sent out some positive signals about
pricing in the steel market going forward.
In its quarterly results presentation, MMK said it expects
"positive momentum to recover in H2 2011 with respect to both
demand and steel prices."
During a conference call with journalists, Severstal chief
financial officer Alexei Kulichenko said prices likely bottomed
in the current quarter.
"After that (May) prices actually went down significantly,
and from June, July and I would say August, were on what we
believe was the bottom level," he said.
Severstal also said that in Russia, its largest single
market, "real steel demand in Q3 is expected to remain firm
across all steel consuming sectors due to a recovery in fixed
capital investments and seasonally increased construction
activity."
($1 = 28.35 roubles)
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)