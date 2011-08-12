(Adds details, quotes)
* Company outlook already subdued
* Furnace faulure to cost 400,000 t output
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 ArcelorMittal South Africa
, a unit of the world's top steelmaker, said on Friday
the failure of the furnace at its Newcastle plant would result
in a loss of 400,000 tonnes in output and the financial impact
would be "substantial".
It also said in a statement that the blast furnace would
take about three months to repair.
"ArcelorMittal South Africa management is in the process of
exploring options to augment the supply to meet the domestic
customer requirements for the next three months," it said.
"The financial impact is estimated to be substantial
considering the potential sales volume loss. Insurers were
notified of the incident and a claim will be submitted once the
actual repair costs and consequential losses are finalised," it
added.
The company had said on Wednesday that the furnace at its
gas cleaning plant had failed and the dust catcher had partially
collapsed.
The company's outlook is already subdued.
Higher input costs and a strong rand led to a 63 percent
drop in the company's first-half profit and the steelmaker
forecast a difficult third-quarter, partially due to a recent
strike over wages and a planned maintenance shutdown at one of
its plants.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Anthony Barker)