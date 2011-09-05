LONDON, Sept 5 Steel trading house Stemcor has bought a stake in Australian metal scrap recycler CMA Corporation Limited to boost its scrap trading activity, it said on Monday.

The steel trading company bout a 15 percent stake for 13 million Australian dollars ($13,865,150.000).

"This investment gives us a firm source of supply for key destinations in the Far East, India and South East Asia," Paul Whitehead, Stemcor's Director for Australasia said in a statement.

Stemcor trades about 1.5 million tonnes of steel scrap, a key raw material for steelmaking, every year.

Turkey was the world's largest importer of steel scrap in 2010 at more than 19 million tonnes per year, according to data from ISSB.

South Korea, China, Taiwan and India followed, importing a combined volume of more than 23 million tonnes.

($1 = 0.938 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)