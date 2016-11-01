(Adds details on demand outlook, background)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON Nov 1 Severstal, one of
Russia's largest steelmakers, said it was exporting Chinese cold
rolled steel to the European Union, instead of Russian steel,
because EU anti-dumping duties on the Chinese product are much
lower.
That is likely to rile European steelmakers who have long
argued duties on Chinese steel are not high enough to prevent
the products from coming into the EU and undercutting them.
"We've started buying Chinese cold rolled for our steel
service centres. There are very low duties on Chinese (cold
rolled) so we're better off bringing (the steel) in from China,"
said chief executive Vadim Larin.
The EU in August imposed duties of up to 22.1 percent on
Chinese cold rolled steel and of up to 36.1 percent on the
equivalent Russian product, used in the construction and the
automotive industries.
The duties were the latest in a long line of EU trade
defences in steel set up over the past two years to counter what
EU steel producers say is a flood of steel sold at a loss due to
overcapacity.
Larin said cold rolled steel sales to the EU accounted for
around 2 percent of Severstal's total sales, while hot rolled EU
steel sales accounted for about 6 to 7 percent of the company's
total sales volumes.
The European Commission is also investigating alleged
dumping of hot-rolled steel by producers in Brazil, Iran,
Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. That could lead to duties imposed by
April next year.
"If the (hot rolled steel) duties are imposed it will affect
us. We will have to move volumes from Europe to farther regions
and we will lose margins," said Larin.
Severstal, controlled by Russian billionaire Alexei
Mordashov, sells just a third of its steel in Russia. It
reported a rise in third quarter core profits last week, helped
by lower costs and a global recovery in steel prices.
Larin said he sees demand for steel in Russia rising some 2
percent next year versus a fall of some 6 percent this year, as
the Russian economy should emerge from two tough years to record
marginal growth.
Russia is the world's fifth largest steel producer and
exporter while China is the world's largest.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas)