By Maytaal Angel
| LONDON, March 20
LONDON, March 20 UK-based Stemcor has sold its
steel stockholding business for an undisclosed amount to MBM
Group Services Limited as talks to sell its core steel trading
operations continue.
The private firm, founded by Hans Oppenheimer and still
majority owned by his family including opposition Labour
lawmaker Margaret Hodge, said the sale was part of an ongoing
restructuring process.
A spokesman for the company told Reuters Stemcor is also
"speaking to a number of parties that have expressed interest in
acquiring (its) core trading and distribution business".
Like many steel firms, Stemcor was hit hard by the global
financial crisis, defaulting on an $850 million loan in 2013.
Last year however, it won court approval to restructure its debt
and borrow an extra $1.15 billion up to December 2015.
The firm's lenders include ABN AMRO, HSBC, ING,
Natixis and Societe Generale <SOGN.PA.
MBM is chaired by Derek Myatt of Meridian Metal Trading, a
steel processing and stockholding company with revenues of over
100 million pounds.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)