By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Shares in China's steelmarkers
outshone long-time international rivals in 2014 as Chinese mills
overwhelmed buyers with cheap prices. But investors are starting
to look elsewhere now, particularly as Russian rivals come to
the fore.
Shares of Hebei Iron and Steel, the listed unit
of top Chinese producer Hebei Steel Group, soared more than 90
percent last year. Baoshan Iron and Steel climbed
over 70 percent while Wuhan Iron and Steel gained 63
percent. In contrast, the world's No.1 ArcelorMittal
slid 30 percent. Shares of some South Korean and Indian steel
firms also declined.
While those gains mirrored the broader rally in Chinese
equities, investors couldn't ignore China's steel exports, which
rose to a record last year. Last month, steel shipments hit a
historic high, despite the removal of export tax rebates on
products alloyed with boron, which makes them tougher. Faced
with a weakening domestic market, Chinese steelmakers have no
choice but to push more products overseas. They have so far
outwitted global competitors with low prices. They are also
finding substitutes for boron to continue enjoying rebates on
alloy steel.
But cheap prices have come at the expense of margins and
shares have come off their 2014 peaks. Environmental compliance
costs have risen as the government cracks the whip on polluting
industries. In particular, the weaker rouble
means Russian rivals will be more of a challenge to Chinese
exporters in the months ahead. Indeed, shares of Russian
producers have already ticked higher. Severstal jumped
57 percent last year and has added a further 36 percent so far
in 2015. Evraz is up 25 percent after gaining 43
percent in 2014. Top Russian steelmaker NLMK is 22
percent higher after rallying 21 percent last year.
"Clearly there is demand for cheap steel and steel buyers
around the world are benefiting," said Jeremy Platt, analyst at
UK steel consultancy MEPS. "China is likely to continue to
remain the most price-competitive exporter but margins will be
tight."
(Editing by Ryan Woo)