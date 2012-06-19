BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
By Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK, June 19 ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said European steelmakers need to cut capacity due to shrinking demand.
"Demand (in Europe) was 200 million tonnes. Now it's 150 million. Clearly there is a need of some capacity adjustments," he told Reuters on the sidelines of AMM's Steel Success Strategies conference in New York.
He said he also sees over capacity in the global market.
In his presentation, the head of the world's largest steel producer said he is not in acquisition mode and cautioned it may be hard to find a buyer for RG Steel LLC's assets.
RG Steel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the end of May. (Reporting By Silvia Antonioli; Writing by Josephine Mason)
