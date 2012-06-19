NEW YORK, June 19 Steel demand in Brazil is growing at a slower-than-expected pace, Gerdau SA Chief Executive Andre Gerdau Johannpeter said on Tuesday.

"Brazil steel consumption should grow by around 4 percent this year. It is not as much as we expected, but it is still some growth while the crisis in Europe is a real concern for the industry," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of AMM's Steel Success Strategies conference. (Reporting By Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)