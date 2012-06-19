BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 19 Steel demand in Brazil is growing at a slower-than-expected pace, Gerdau SA Chief Executive Andre Gerdau Johannpeter said on Tuesday.
"Brazil steel consumption should grow by around 4 percent this year. It is not as much as we expected, but it is still some growth while the crisis in Europe is a real concern for the industry," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of AMM's Steel Success Strategies conference. (Reporting By Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.